Analysts Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 64.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.80. 318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,580. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.90. Watsco has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

