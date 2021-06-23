Analysts Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Million

Equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce $2.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.48 million and the highest is $2.54 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 581.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.83 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $526.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.38. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 831,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.