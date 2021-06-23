Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 143,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,880. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,793,000 after buying an additional 716,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

