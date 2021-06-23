Analysts Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. EnerSys posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%.

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

ENS stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $104.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,502,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

