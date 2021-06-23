Analysts Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post -$0.78 EPS

Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.71). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after acquiring an additional 191,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after acquiring an additional 259,565 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $72,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after buying an additional 338,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

