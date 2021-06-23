Analysts Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to post $111.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.33 million and the highest is $114.20 million. Lannett reported sales of $137.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $484.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.10 million to $487.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $455.55 million to $508.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of LCI stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 794,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.13. Lannett has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.71.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,300 over the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

