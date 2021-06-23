Analysts Expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OncoSec Medical.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONCS. Maxim Group upped their target price on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

ONCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. 1,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,170. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $132.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.25. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 1,691,806 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,836,730.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in OncoSec Medical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

