Analysts Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.25 Million

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report $91.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.50 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $75.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $371.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.69 million to $373.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $412.21 million, with estimates ranging from $410.30 million to $417.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,259,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

SPSC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.59. 143,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

