Analysts Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Post $4.40 EPS

Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will report earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.49. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $7.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $18.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.41 to $19.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $19.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $22.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $396.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,088. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $285.57 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $403.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

