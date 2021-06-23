Analysts Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.53. Verint Systems reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

VRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 807,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -250.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $52.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,559. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after buying an additional 488,250 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,182,000 after purchasing an additional 102,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,297,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,530,000 after buying an additional 119,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,013,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

