Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flywire Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) – William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Flywire in a research note issued on Monday, June 21st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

FLYW has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

FLYW stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

