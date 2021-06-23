Analysts Set Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Target Price at $15.33

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,557 shares of company stock worth $1,393,321. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,927,000 after acquiring an additional 970,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,424 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,336,000 after acquiring an additional 603,552 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after acquiring an additional 246,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

CLDR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. 5,671,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

