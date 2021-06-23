Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT at $81.00

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $69.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.62 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $560,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,962 shares of company stock worth $16,572,619. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,734,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

