Analysts Set Expectations for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst B. King forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.61. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 39,769 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 69,578 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $9,537,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 196.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 255,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 169,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

