Analysts Set Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Price Target at $1.67

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

FMCC stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.75.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

