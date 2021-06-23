Analysts Set HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Target Price at GBX 1,303.89

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,303.89 ($17.04).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, insider Tommy Breen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, with a total value of £466,500 ($609,485.24). Insiders acquired 50,032 shares of company stock valued at $46,680,320 over the last ninety days.

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 977.50 ($12.77) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,022.07. The company has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 19.80 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 1.92%. HomeServe’s payout ratio is 2.61%.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

