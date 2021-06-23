Analysts Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Target Price at $124.58

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.73.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ICE traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,179,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after buying an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,187,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

