Analysts Set Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) PT at GBX 1,783

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,805.60 ($23.59).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of LON:SN traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,554.50 ($20.31). 546,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,515.99. The company has a market capitalization of £13.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

