Analysts Set SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Price Target at $38.33

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
