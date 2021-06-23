Analysts Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Target Price at $26.93

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECK. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Teck Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.73. 5,751,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,034. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.19.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

