Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for C3.ai (AI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) in the last few weeks:

6/3/2021 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $63.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $120.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/3/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/25/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.21.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $30,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,822,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,549,558 shares of company stock valued at $349,976,072. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 40.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

