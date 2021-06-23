Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MorphoSys (MOR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MorphoSys (ETR: MOR) in the last few weeks:

6/16/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €116.00 ($136.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €116.00 ($136.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €91.00 ($107.06) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €116.00 ($136.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MOR traded down €0.50 ($0.59) on Wednesday, hitting €65.00 ($76.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. MorphoSys AG has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a fifty-two week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €71.02.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.