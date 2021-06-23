Analyzing ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) & The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Honest and ContextLogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Honest $300.52 million 4.47 -$14.47 million N/A N/A ContextLogic $2.54 billion 3.29 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -2.30

The Honest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Honest and ContextLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Honest 0 3 6 0 2.67 ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60

The Honest presently has a consensus price target of $19.06, suggesting a potential upside of 28.02%. ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $22.92, suggesting a potential upside of 69.80%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than The Honest.

Profitability

This table compares The Honest and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Honest N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ContextLogic beats The Honest on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

