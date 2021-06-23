AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.52 Million

Analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post sales of $72.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.24 million and the highest is $72.80 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $58.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $286.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.41 million to $287.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $297.52 million, with estimates ranging from $297.43 million to $297.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%.

ANGO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after purchasing an additional 295,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,147,000 after acquiring an additional 661,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 522,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $26.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.82.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.