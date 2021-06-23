Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,450 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,450 ($45.07) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,965.83 ($38.75).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,792 ($36.48) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The stock has a market cap of £38.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,357.79.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

