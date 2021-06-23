Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 662.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $253,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.93. 36,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.46.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

