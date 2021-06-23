APA (NASDAQ:APA) Trading 7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein now has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. APA traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 250,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,152,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APA. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth $523,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 11.6% in the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $2,344,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

About APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

