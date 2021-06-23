Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APOG opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.11. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

