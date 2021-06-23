Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.85. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 179,629 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APEN shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $234.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 730.71% and a negative net margin of 37.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 900,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 181,200 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 251,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

