Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Insider Sells $1,344,844.69 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ APPN traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $133.00. 843,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.00 and a beta of 1.73. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 98.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Appian by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after purchasing an additional 186,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

