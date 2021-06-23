Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,062,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 396,010 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Apple were worth $862,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $689,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 36,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.6% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 109,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 26,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

Shares of AAPL opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

