Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

