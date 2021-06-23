AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,728 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $124,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 550.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $141.63 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.78 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

