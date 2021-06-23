APYSwap (APYS) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $518,752.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 51.2% against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00046902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00107273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00168421 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,237.88 or 1.00590846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002710 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,882,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

