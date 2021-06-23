ARAW Trading Down 33.1% Over Last Week (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $34,188.58 and $2,149.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.00636302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00079049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00040247 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

