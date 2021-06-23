ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,098,979 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 117.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,098,979 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $341,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. 248,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,290. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

