ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,166,393 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166,393 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $195,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

SDGR traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.35. 10,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,581. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.64 and a beta of 1.01.

SDGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $437,168.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 13,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,064,541.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,669 shares of company stock worth $70,444,158 in the last three months.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

