ARK Investment Management LLC Has $1.21 Billion Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 72.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836,169 shares during the period. Exact Sciences makes up approximately 2.4% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Exact Sciences worth $1,205,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $270,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.09. 44,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,407. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.95.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

