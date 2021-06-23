ARK Investment Management LLC Has $244.11 Million Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,855,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,885,307 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 12.94% of Seres Therapeutics worth $244,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,109 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,953 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 731,197 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after purchasing an additional 291,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,710,000 after buying an additional 252,551 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,333. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 3.94. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

