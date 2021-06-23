Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $147.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

ARKAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Arkema alerts:

ARKAY traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.74. 1,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.21. Arkema has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $2.528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.