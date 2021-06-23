ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 13,096 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 115.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Sierra Wireless worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,472,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 762.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,631 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 350,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWIR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Shares of SWIR opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $590.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

