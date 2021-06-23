ARS Investment Partners LLC Takes $467,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $82,505,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,366,000 after purchasing an additional 789,211 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,900,000 after purchasing an additional 638,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 316,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,553,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,331,000 after purchasing an additional 311,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE SCI opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.