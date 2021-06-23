Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at CIBC

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.69.

Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$11.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$7.19 and a 52-week high of C$11.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.04.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

