Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.48

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 94159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94.

In other news, Chairman Charles Drucker bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $17,188,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $606,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

