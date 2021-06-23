Arweave Trading Down 27.1% This Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $11.23 or 0.00034146 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $375.05 million and $23.46 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039104 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000145 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.