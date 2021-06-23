ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $768.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.00.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $681.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,632. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $660.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ASML has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 759.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,564,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

