Atalaya Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHCAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000.

NASDAQ:DHCAU remained flat at $$9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

