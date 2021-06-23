Atalaya Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 100,000 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,236,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 18,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,530. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

