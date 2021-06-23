Atalaya Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 175,248 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 175,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,703,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,422,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,772,000. Finally, Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 44,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,608. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

