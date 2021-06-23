Atalaya Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 410,000 DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter worth about $326,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DHBCU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 118,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,684. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHBCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.